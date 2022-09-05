LPGA Money Leaders

Through Sept. 4
Through Sept. 4
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Minjee Lee
|15
|$3,742,440
|2.
|In Gee Chun
|17
|$2,603,128
|3.
|Brooke M. Henderson
|17
|$2,245,606
|4.
|Lydia Ko
|17
|$1,871,405
|5.
|Jennifer Kupcho
|20
|$1,852,541
|6.
|Hye-Jin Choi
|19
|$1,812,223
|7.
|Lexi Thompson
|13
|$1,646,796
|8.
|Atthaya Thitikul
|19
|$1,497,206
|9.
|Ashleigh Buhai
|18
|$1,482,389
|10.
|Hyo Joo Kim
|13
|$1,297,162
|11.
|Nasa Hataoka
|19
|$1,279,050
|12.
|Jin Young Ko
|13
|$1,210,346
|13.
|Leona Maguire
|19
|$1,202,699
|14.
|Mina Harigae
|17
|$1,190,192
|15.
|Celine Boutier
|18
|$1,026,112
|16.
|Nelly Korda
|10
|$1,024,402
|17.
|Madelene Sagstrom
|20
|$1,022,371
|18.
|Hannah Green
|16
|$920,243
|19.
|Jessica Korda
|11
|$899,504
|20.
|Hinako Shibuno
|15
|$892,773
|21.
|Sei Young Kim
|13
|$881,573
|22.
|Megan Khang
|19
|$856,438
|23.
|Xiyu Lin
|18
|$855,854
|24.
|Eun-Hee Ji
|13
|$732,613
|25.
|Charley Hull
|15
|$712,363
|26.
|Ayaka Furue
|19
|$699,080
|27.
|Carlota Ciganda
|18
|$696,194
|28.
|Sophia Schubert
|15
|$681,406
|29.
|Georgia Hall
|14
|$681,247
|30.
|Anna Nordqvist
|14
|$655,664
|31.
|Gaby Lopez
|18
|$616,983
|32.
|Danielle Kang
|13
|$611,499
|33.
|Paula Reto
|20
|$605,082
|34.
|Cheyenne Knight
|18
|$585,626
|35.
|Lilia Vu
|17
|$573,580
|36.
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|17
|$559,260
|37.
|Alison Lee
|18
|$556,806
|38.
|A Lim Kim
|21
|$547,690
|39.
|Marina Alex
|17
|$521,748
|40.
|Lizette Salas
|17
|$508,008
|41.
|Sarah Schmelzel
|19
|$507,887
|42.
|Andrea Lee
|14
|$481,989
|43.
|Ryann O’Toole
|17
|$466,418
|44.
|Allisen Corpuz
|17
|$459,883
|45.
|Bronte Law
|16
|$456,477
|46.
|Yuka Saso
|18
|$448,231
|47.
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|18
|$445,466
|48.
|Narin An
|18
|$444,695
|49.
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|14
|$441,778
|50.
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|20
|$431,270
