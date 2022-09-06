LPGA Money Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Through Sept. 5

Trn Money
1. Minjee Lee 15 $3,742,440
2. In Gee Chun 17 $2,603,128
3. Brooke M. Henderson 17 $2,245,606
4. Lydia Ko 17 $1,871,405
5. Jennifer Kupcho 20 $1,852,541
6. Hye-Jin Choi 19 $1,812,223
7. Lexi Thompson 13 $1,646,796
8. Atthaya Thitikul 19 $1,497,206
9. Ashleigh Buhai 18 $1,482,389
10. Hyo Joo Kim 13 $1,297,162
11. Nasa Hataoka 19 $1,279,050
12. Jin Young Ko 13 $1,210,346
13. Leona Maguire 19 $1,202,699
14. Mina Harigae 17 $1,190,192
15. Celine Boutier 18 $1,026,112
16. Nelly Korda 10 $1,024,402
17. Madelene Sagstrom 20 $1,022,371
18. Hannah Green 16 $920,243
19. Jessica Korda 11 $899,504
20. Hinako Shibuno 15 $892,773
21. Sei Young Kim 13 $881,573
22. Megan Khang 19 $856,438
23. Xiyu Lin 18 $855,854
24. Eun-Hee Ji 13 $732,613
25. Charley Hull 15 $712,363
26. Ayaka Furue 19 $699,080
27. Carlota Ciganda 18 $696,194
28. Sophia Schubert 15 $681,406
29. Georgia Hall 14 $681,247
30. Anna Nordqvist 14 $655,664
31. Gaby Lopez 18 $616,983
32. Danielle Kang 13 $611,499
33. Paula Reto 20 $605,082
34. Cheyenne Knight 18 $585,626
35. Lilia Vu 17 $573,580
36. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 17 $559,260
37. Alison Lee 18 $556,806
38. A Lim Kim 21 $547,690
39. Marina Alex 17 $521,748
40. Lizette Salas 17 $508,008
41. Sarah Schmelzel 19 $507,887
42. Andrea Lee 14 $481,989
43. Ryann O’Toole 17 $466,418
44. Allisen Corpuz 17 $459,883
45. Bronte Law 16 $456,477
46. Yuka Saso 18 $448,231
47. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 18 $445,466
48. Narin An 18 $444,695
49. Stephanie Kyriacou 14 $441,778
50. Moriya Jutanugarn 20 $431,270

Top Stories