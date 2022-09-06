LPGA Money Leaders

Through Sept. 5

Trn Money 1. Minjee Lee 15 $3,742,440 2. In Gee Chun 17 $2,603,128 3. Brooke M. Henderson 17 $2,245,606 4. Lydia Ko 17 $1,871,405 5. Jennifer Kupcho 20 $1,852,541 6. Hye-Jin Choi 19 $1,812,223 7. Lexi Thompson 13 $1,646,796 8. Atthaya Thitikul 19 $1,497,206 9. Ashleigh Buhai 18 $1,482,389 10. Hyo Joo Kim 13 $1,297,162 11. Nasa Hataoka 19 $1,279,050 12. Jin Young Ko 13 $1,210,346 13. Leona Maguire 19 $1,202,699 14. Mina Harigae 17 $1,190,192 15. Celine Boutier 18 $1,026,112 16. Nelly Korda 10 $1,024,402 17. Madelene Sagstrom 20 $1,022,371 18. Hannah Green 16 $920,243 19. Jessica Korda 11 $899,504 20. Hinako Shibuno 15 $892,773 21. Sei Young Kim 13 $881,573 22. Megan Khang 19 $856,438 23. Xiyu Lin 18 $855,854 24. Eun-Hee Ji 13 $732,613 25. Charley Hull 15 $712,363 26. Ayaka Furue 19 $699,080 27. Carlota Ciganda 18 $696,194 28. Sophia Schubert 15 $681,406 29. Georgia Hall 14 $681,247 30. Anna Nordqvist 14 $655,664 31. Gaby Lopez 18 $616,983 32. Danielle Kang 13 $611,499 33. Paula Reto 20 $605,082 34. Cheyenne Knight 18 $585,626 35. Lilia Vu 17 $573,580 36. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 17 $559,260 37. Alison Lee 18 $556,806 38. A Lim Kim 21 $547,690 39. Marina Alex 17 $521,748 40. Lizette Salas 17 $508,008 41. Sarah Schmelzel 19 $507,887 42. Andrea Lee 14 $481,989 43. Ryann O’Toole 17 $466,418 44. Allisen Corpuz 17 $459,883 45. Bronte Law 16 $456,477 46. Yuka Saso 18 $448,231 47. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 18 $445,466 48. Narin An 18 $444,695 49. Stephanie Kyriacou 14 $441,778 50. Moriya Jutanugarn 20 $431,270

