LPGA Money Leaders

|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Minjee Lee
|17
|$3,742,440
|2.
|In Gee Chun
|17
|$2,603,128
|3.
|Brooke M. Henderson
|19
|$2,294,786
|4.
|Lydia Ko
|18
|$1,934,760
|5.
|Hye-Jin Choi
|22
|$1,891,440
|6.
|Atthaya Thitikul
|21
|$1,881,392
|7.
|Jennifer Kupcho
|22
|$1,863,806
|8.
|Lexi Thompson
|15
|$1,646,796
|9.
|Ashleigh Buhai
|20
|$1,482,389
|10.
|Nasa Hataoka
|21
|$1,304,106
|11.
|Hyo Joo Kim
|14
|$1,297,162
|12.
|Mina Harigae
|20
|$1,223,407
|13.
|Leona Maguire
|21
|$1,217,727
|14.
|Jin Young Ko
|13
|$1,210,346
|15.
|Celine Boutier
|19
|$1,089,467
|16.
|Xiyu Lin
|20
|$1,039,568
|17.
|Nelly Korda
|12
|$1,035,225
|18.
|Madelene Sagstrom
|21
|$1,022,371
|19.
|Hannah Green
|18
|$1,002,574
|20.
|Jessica Korda
|13
|$960,892
|21.
|Megan Khang
|21
|$951,889
|22.
|Sei Young Kim
|15
|$922,606
|23.
|Hinako Shibuno
|18
|$905,222
|24.
|Danielle Kang
|14
|$825,510
|25.
|Ayaka Furue
|22
|$800,131
|26.
|Andrea Lee
|17
|$790,479
|27.
|Charley Hull
|16
|$775,718
|28.
|Eun-Hee Ji
|15
|$712,363
|29.
|Georgia Hall
|15
|$747,661
|30.
|Carlota Ciganda
|20
|$713,115
|31.
|Anna Nordqvist
|16
|$693,257
|32.
|Sophia Schubert
|17
|$692,751
|33.
|Lilia Vu
|19
|$670,175
|34.
|A Lim Kim
|24
|$645,471
|35.
|Paula Reto
|23
|$640,666
|36.
|Gaby Lopez
|20
|$637,342
|37.
|Cheyenne Knight
|20
|$631,139
|38.
|Marina Alex
|20
|$596,652
|39.
|Alison Lee
|20
|$589,457
|40.
|Lizette Salas
|19
|$576,823
|41.
|Ryann O’Toole
|19
|$563,692
|42.
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|18
|$559,260
|43.
|Ally Ewing
|18
|$546,671
|44.
|Narin An
|21
|$540,275
|45.
|Chella Choi
|19
|$535,580
|46.
|Sarah Schmelzel
|21
|$517,661
|47.
|Yuka Saso
|20
|$475,020
|48.
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|20
|$466,864
|49.
|Allisen Corpuz
|19
|$464,863
|50.
|Bronte Law
|17
|$456,477
