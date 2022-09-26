LPGA Money Leaders

Through Sept. 25

Trn Money 1. Minjee Lee 17 $3,742,440 2. In Gee Chun 17 $2,603,128 3. Brooke M. Henderson 19 $2,294,786 4. Lydia Ko 18 $1,934,760 5. Hye-Jin Choi 22 $1,891,440 6. Atthaya Thitikul 21 $1,881,392 7. Jennifer Kupcho 22 $1,863,806 8. Lexi Thompson 15 $1,646,796 9. Ashleigh Buhai 20 $1,482,389 10. Nasa Hataoka 21 $1,304,106 11. Hyo Joo Kim 14 $1,297,162 12. Mina Harigae 20 $1,223,407 13. Leona Maguire 21 $1,217,727 14. Jin Young Ko 13 $1,210,346 15. Celine Boutier 19 $1,089,467 16. Xiyu Lin 20 $1,039,568 17. Nelly Korda 12 $1,035,225 18. Madelene Sagstrom 21 $1,022,371 19. Hannah Green 18 $1,002,574 20. Jessica Korda 13 $960,892 21. Megan Khang 21 $951,889 22. Sei Young Kim 15 $922,606 23. Hinako Shibuno 18 $905,222 24. Danielle Kang 14 $825,510 25. Ayaka Furue 22 $800,131 26. Andrea Lee 17 $790,479 27. Charley Hull 16 $775,718 28. Eun-Hee Ji 15 $712,363 29. Georgia Hall 15 $747,661 30. Carlota Ciganda 20 $713,115 31. Anna Nordqvist 16 $693,257 32. Sophia Schubert 17 $692,751 33. Lilia Vu 19 $670,175 34. A Lim Kim 24 $645,471 35. Paula Reto 23 $640,666 36. Gaby Lopez 20 $637,342 37. Cheyenne Knight 20 $631,139 38. Marina Alex 20 $596,652 39. Alison Lee 20 $589,457 40. Lizette Salas 19 $576,823 41. Ryann O’Toole 19 $563,692 42. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 18 $559,260 43. Ally Ewing 18 $546,671 44. Narin An 21 $540,275 45. Chella Choi 19 $535,580 46. Sarah Schmelzel 21 $517,661 47. Yuka Saso 20 $475,020 48. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 20 $466,864 49. Allisen Corpuz 19 $464,863 50. Bronte Law 17 $456,477

