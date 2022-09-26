On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LPGA Money Leaders

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 3:01 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 25

Trn
Money

1.
Minjee Lee
17
$3,742,440

2.
In Gee Chun
17
$2,603,128

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create...

READ MORE

Through Sept. 25

Trn Money
1. Minjee Lee 17 $3,742,440
2. In Gee Chun 17 $2,603,128
3. Brooke M. Henderson 19 $2,294,786
4. Lydia Ko 18 $1,934,760
5. Hye-Jin Choi 22 $1,891,440
6. Atthaya Thitikul 21 $1,881,392
7. Jennifer Kupcho 22 $1,863,806
8. Lexi Thompson 15 $1,646,796
9. Ashleigh Buhai 20 $1,482,389
10. Nasa Hataoka 21 $1,304,106
11. Hyo Joo Kim 14 $1,297,162
12. Mina Harigae 20 $1,223,407
13. Leona Maguire 21 $1,217,727
14. Jin Young Ko 13 $1,210,346
15. Celine Boutier 19 $1,089,467
16. Xiyu Lin 20 $1,039,568
17. Nelly Korda 12 $1,035,225
18. Madelene Sagstrom 21 $1,022,371
19. Hannah Green 18 $1,002,574
20. Jessica Korda 13 $960,892
21. Megan Khang 21 $951,889
22. Sei Young Kim 15 $922,606
23. Hinako Shibuno 18 $905,222
24. Danielle Kang 14 $825,510
25. Ayaka Furue 22 $800,131
26. Andrea Lee 17 $790,479
27. Charley Hull 16 $775,718
28. Eun-Hee Ji 15 $712,363
29. Georgia Hall 15 $747,661
30. Carlota Ciganda 20 $713,115
31. Anna Nordqvist 16 $693,257
32. Sophia Schubert 17 $692,751
33. Lilia Vu 19 $670,175
34. A Lim Kim 24 $645,471
35. Paula Reto 23 $640,666
36. Gaby Lopez 20 $637,342
37. Cheyenne Knight 20 $631,139
38. Marina Alex 20 $596,652
39. Alison Lee 20 $589,457
40. Lizette Salas 19 $576,823
41. Ryann O’Toole 19 $563,692
42. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 18 $559,260
43. Ally Ewing 18 $546,671
44. Narin An 21 $540,275
45. Chella Choi 19 $535,580
46. Sarah Schmelzel 21 $517,661
47. Yuka Saso 20 $475,020
48. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 20 $466,864
49. Allisen Corpuz 19 $464,863
50. Bronte Law 17 $456,477

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Distributed Energy Conference
10|3 Experience POWER
10|3 Hacker Halted 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories