LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 20-23 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Danielle Kang)

Jan. 27-30 _ Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio (Lydia Ko)

Feb. 3-5 _ LPGA Drive On Championship (Leona Maguire)

March 3-6 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship (Jin Young Ko)

March 10-13 _ Honda LPGA Thailand (Nanna Koerstz Madsen)

March 24-27 _ JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol (Atthaya Thitikul)

March 31-April 3 _ The Chevron Championship (Jennifer Kupcho)

April 13-16 _ LOTTE Championship (Hyo Joo Kim)

April 21-24 _ DIO Implant LA Open (Nasa Hataoka)

April 28-May 1 _ Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America (Marina Alex)

May 12-15 _ Cognizant Founders Cup (Minjee Lee)

May 25-29 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards (Eun-Hee Ji)

June 2-5 _ US Women’s Open (Minjee Lee)

June 10-12 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer (Brooke Henderson)

June 16-19 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (Jennifer Kupcho)

June 23-26 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (In Gee Chun)

July 13-16 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (L.Salas/J.Kupcho)

July 21-24 _ The Amundi Evian Championship (Brooke Henderson)

July 28-31 _ Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open (Ayaka Furue)

Aug. 4-7 _ AIG Women’s Open (Ashleigh Buhai)

Aug. 11-14 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics (Maja Stark)

Aug. 25-28 _ CP Women’s Open (Paula Reto)

Sept. 1-4 _ Dana Open presented by Marathon (Gaby Lopez)

Sept. 8-11 _ Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G (Ally Ewing)

Sept. 15-18 _ Portland Classic (Andrea Lee)

Sept. 23-25 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G (Atthaya Thitikul)

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 _ Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 6-9 _ LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Somis, Calif.

Oct. 13-16 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai (canceled)

Oct. 20-23 _ BMW Ladies Championship, Wonju, South Korea

Oct. 27-30 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan (canceled)

Nov. 3-6 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Otsu, Japan

Nov. 10-13 _ Pelican Women’s Championship, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 17-20 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

