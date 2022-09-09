AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Arraez, Minnesota, .314; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; N.Lowe, Texas, .306; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; Benintendi, New York, .304; Judge, New York, .302; Kirk, Toronto, .302; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .291; Altuve, Houston, .290.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 111; Bregman, Houston, 82; Semien, Texas, 82; Altuve, Houston, 81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Bichette, Toronto, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Seager, Texas, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 76.
RBI_Judge, New York, 118; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Suárez, Seattle, 79.
HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 160; Bogaerts, Boston, 153; N.Lowe, Texas, 152; Bichette, Toronto, 151; Judge, New York, 149; Arraez, Minnesota, 147; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 147; Rosario, Cleveland, 146; Verdugo, Boston, 145; Benintendi, New York, 140.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; J.Martinez, Boston, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 34; Bregman, Houston, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; Altuve, Houston, 33.
TRIPLES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 4; R.Greene, Detroit, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 4; Semien, Texas, 4.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Suárez, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 24; A.García, Texas, 23; Semien, Texas, 23; Tucker, Houston, 22; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 18; Giménez, Cleveland, 17.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; Cease, Chicago, 2.13; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Manoah, Toronto, 2.42; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.82; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.96; Gausman, Toronto, 3.12; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.18; Cole, New York, 3.20.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 218; Cease, Chicago, 197; Ray, Seattle, 183; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 181; Bieber, Cleveland, 171; Gausman, Toronto, 170; Javier, Houston, 165; F.Valdez, Houston, 161; Manoah, Toronto, 158.
