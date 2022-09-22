Trending:
September 22, 2022 12:32 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .317; Judge, New York, .317; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; J.Abreu, Chicago, .308; N.Lowe, Texas, .308; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .302; Giménez, Cleveland, .299; Kirk, Toronto, .299; Kwan, Cleveland, .298.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 125; Altuve, Houston, 92; Semien, Texas, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 91; Bregman, Houston, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 86; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; Seager, Texas, 85; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84.

RBI_Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 115; Tucker, Houston, 102; Alvarez, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Devers, Boston, 84.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 174; Bichette, Toronto, 171; Judge, New York, 169; N.Lowe, Texas, 167; Rosario, Cleveland, 167; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 165; Bogaerts, Boston, 164; Arraez, Minnesota, 160; Kwan, Cleveland, 153; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 153; Verdugo, Boston, 153.

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Bichette, Toronto, 41; J.Martinez, Boston, 40; Devers, Boston, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 37; J.Abreu, Chicago, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35.

TRIPLES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28.

STOLEN BASES_Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; Mateo, Baltimore, 31; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; Tucker, Houston, 22; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 20; Altuve, Houston, 18; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Straw, Cleveland, 18.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.78; Cease, Chicago, 2.13; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Manoah, Toronto, 2.40; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.83; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.84; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.04; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.13; Gausman, Toronto, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 236; Cease, Chicago, 217; Ray, Seattle, 201; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 196; Gausman, Toronto, 194; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 190; Bieber, Cleveland, 184; McKenzie, Cleveland, 180; Javier, Houston, 179; F.Valdez, Houston, 176.

