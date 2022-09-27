Trending:
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .314; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .313; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; Altuve, Houston, .294.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 126; Altuve, Houston, 96; Semien, Texas, 96; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 90; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 87; Seager, Texas, 87; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 86; Mullins, Baltimore, 86; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86.

RBI_Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez,...

RBI_Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 91; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 88.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 178; J.Abreu, Chicago, 176; Judge, New York, 172; Rosario, Cleveland, 171; N.Lowe, Texas, 170; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 169; Bogaerts, Boston, 167; Arraez, Minnesota, 164; Verdugo, Boston, 159; Kwan, Cleveland, 158.

DOUBLES_Bichette, Toronto, 42; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 41; J.Martinez, Boston, 41; Devers, Boston, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; S.Murphy, Oakland, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 9; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Santander, Baltimore, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 33; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 32; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; A.García, Texas, 25; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; Semien, Texas, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 20; Giménez, Cleveland, 19; Kwan, Cleveland, 19; Straw, Cleveland, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.82; Cease, Chicago, 2.06; Manoah, Toronto, 2.31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.47; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.51; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.81; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.90; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.04; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 244; Cease, Chicago, 222; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 203; Gausman, Toronto, 201; Ray, Seattle, 201; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 192; Bieber, Cleveland, 189; Javier, Houston, 187; F.Valdez, Houston, 182; McKenzie, Cleveland, 180.

