On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major Scores

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 4:00 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

Army 49, Villanova 10

Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9

Richmond 30, Lehigh 6

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

SOUTH

Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0

Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10

Michigan 59, Uconn 0

Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

        Read more: Sports News

S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News