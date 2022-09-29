Trending:
Mariners and Rangers play to determine series winner

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (66-88, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 84-70 overall and 40-33 in home games. The Mariners have a 37-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 66-88 overall and 34-43 on the road. The Rangers have gone 36-22 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 19th time this season. The Mariners are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 32 home runs while slugging .455. Marcus Semien is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (arm), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories