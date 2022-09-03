Mariners bring 4-game road win streak into game against the Guardians

Seattle Mariners (74-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-62, first in the AL Central) Cleveland; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (11-8, 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Guardians +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 68-62 overall and 33-28 in home games. The Guardians have gone 58-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle has a 39-30 record in road games and a 74-58 record overall. The Mariners are fifth in the AL with 154 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 106 RBI for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 7-for-40 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with 25 home runs while slugging .445. Julio Rodriguez is 6-for-39 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .207 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 8-2, .205 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

