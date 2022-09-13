Mariners host the Padres to start 2-game series

San Diego Padres (77-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-61, second in the AL West) Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (13-7, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

San Diego Padres (77-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (13-7, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners start a two-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Seattle is 79-61 overall and 38-31 in home games. The Mariners have hit 169 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

San Diego is 77-64 overall and 39-33 on the road. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 22 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-39 with a double, five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 63 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .218 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres: 5-5, .210 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.