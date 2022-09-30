Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 3:55 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start a three-game series.

Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start a three-game series.

        Insight by Pegasystems: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

Seattle has a 40-33 record at home and an 85-70 record overall. The Mariners have a 55-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 30-48 record on the road and a 56-100 record overall. The Athletics have gone 32-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-37 with a double over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads Oakland with 25 home runs while slugging .450. Conner Capel is 11-for-25 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

        Read more: Sports News

Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|6 Indiana Digital Government Summit
10|6 Zoom Trainings - October
10|6 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories