Marlins begin 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (52-97, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-89, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series.

Miami is 30-45 at home and 61-89 overall. The Marlins have gone 22-37 in games decided by one run.

Washington is 28-47 in road games and 52-97 overall. The Nationals are 36-20 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins have a 13-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 9-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has a .251 batting average to rank 13th on the Nationals, and has 27 doubles, four triples and a home run. Joey Meneses is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

