Sports News

Marlins face the Nationals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Washington Nationals (52-98, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (62-89, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-10, 5.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 2.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -239, Nationals +195; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Miami is 62-89 overall and 31-45 in home games. The Marlins have gone 22-37 in games decided by one run.

Washington has gone 28-48 in road games and 52-98 overall. The Nationals are 36-20 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Marlins hold a 14-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .236 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 10-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has 27 doubles, four triples, a home run and 34 RBI while hitting .249 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

