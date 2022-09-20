On Air: Innovation In Government
MATCHDAY: Scotland-Ukraine kicks off Nations League matches

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 10:12 am
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

The week-long finale to Nations League qualifying begins with Ukraine heading to Scotland for a match between the top two teams in one of the groups in second-tier League B. Ukraine, which has been unable to host games in international competitions because of the war with Russia, leads the group by one point from Scotland and they both have three games to play. If Ukraine wins — like it did at Hampden in June, beating Scotland in the World Cup playoff semifinals — the two other teams in the group, Ireland and Armenia, cannot be promoted. Ukraine also has to play Armenia away on Saturday and finishes against Scotland again next Tuesday. Ukraine will host that game in Kraków, Poland.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories