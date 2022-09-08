MATCHDAY: Werder Bremen, Lens and Valladolid in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday: GERMANY Promoted Werder Bremen hopes to keep its good start to the Bundesliga going against visiting Augsburg, which has struggled so far. Augsburg has lost its last three games and has only one win to show from five rounds. Bremen has lost just once while enjoying wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bochum. Bremen coach Ole Werner said he’s happy “that our players can decide games... READ MORE

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Promoted Werder Bremen hopes to keep its good start to the Bundesliga going against visiting Augsburg, which has struggled so far. Augsburg has lost its last three games and has only one win to show from five rounds. Bremen has lost just once while enjoying wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bochum. Bremen coach Ole Werner said he’s happy “that our players can decide games at this level, and above all, that we’re functioning as a team.”

FRANCE

Still unbeaten after six matches, third-place Lens has to deal with a long list of injured or suspended players as it hosts Troyes. But Lens should be able to count on Seko Fofana, The Ivory Coast midfielder has recovered from a calf injury that forced him to miss the last two games. Former Chelsea forward Gaël Kakuta is also expected to return, having nursed an Achilles tendon injury.

SPAIN

Valladolid visits Girona in a meeting of two teams that played in the second division last season. In the last round, Valladolid got a stoppage-time goal from Shon Weissman for a 1-0 victory over Almería, the third team to be promoted, after it had gone winless in its first three games. Girona also has just one win since returning to La Liga.

