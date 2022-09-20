Trending:
Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves after Joey Meneses’ four-hit game on Monday.

Atlanta is 92-55 overall and 51-25 at home. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 51-96 record overall and a 27-46 record in road games. The Nationals are 18-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold an 11-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson ranks fourth on the Braves with a .279 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 47 walks and 87 RBI. Michael Harris II is 10-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 21 home runs while slugging .425. Alex Call is 10-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

