Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mets face the Athletics leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

New York Mets (96-56, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-96, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.32 ERA, .59 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -382, Athletics +306; over/under is 7 runs

New York Mets (96-56, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-96, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.32 ERA, .59 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -382, Athletics +306; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 25-51 at home and 55-96 overall. The Athletics have gone 31-17 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 46-30 in road games and 96-56 overall. The Mets have a 75-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 23 home runs while slugging .441. Dermis Garcia is 6-for-34 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 doubles, 37 home runs and 121 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .211 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|30 Avoiding Automation Failure: What,...
9|30 Cybersecurity: Compliance &...
9|30 Providing Enhanced Payment Features...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories