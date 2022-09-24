Mets face the Athletics leading series 1-0

New York Mets (96-56, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-96, fifth in the AL West) Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.32 ERA, .59 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -382, Athletics +306; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 25-51 at home and 55-96 overall. The Athletics have gone 31-17 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 46-30 in road games and 96-56 overall. The Mets have a 75-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 23 home runs while slugging .441. Dermis Garcia is 6-for-34 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 doubles, 37 home runs and 121 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .211 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

