Mets host the Cubs on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (59-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-53, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-1, 1.66 ERA, .55 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -409, Cubs +319; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

New York has gone 46-24 at home and 89-53 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .259, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago has a 59-82 record overall and a 29-40 record in road games. The Cubs are 39-20 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 28 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs and 53 RBI for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 18-for-36 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .291 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 21 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .284 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Nelson Velazquez: day-to-day (illness), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

