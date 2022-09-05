On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mets-Pirates rained out, split doubleheader for Wednesday

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 10:13 am
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., with the second game set for 6:35 p.m.

The unexpected day off gives the NL East-leading Mets a chance to take a breath following consecutive losses to Washington over the weekend that allowed Atlanta...

READ MORE

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., with the second game set for 6:35 p.m.

The unexpected day off gives the NL East-leading Mets a chance to take a breath following consecutive losses to Washington over the weekend that allowed Atlanta to trim New York’s lead to just one game with a month to go.

There was no immediate word on how the pitching matchups will be affected. Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA) was scheduled to face Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43) on Monday.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

New York ace Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.98) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Pittsburgh’s Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.12).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News