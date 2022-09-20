Trending:
Mets take 3-game road win streak into game against the Brewers

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

New York Mets (94-55, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-69, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee is 78-69 overall and 41-29 in home games. The Brewers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .411.

New York is 44-29 in road games and 94-55 overall. The Mets have a 32-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 23 doubles, 32 home runs and 85 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 doubles and 36 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-44 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories