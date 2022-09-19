Trending:
Sports News

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 9:54 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
3
6
3
5
9

McKinstry 2b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.219

Chicago 002 010 000_3 6 1
Miami 005 200 12x_10 14 0

E_Morel (10). LOB_Chicago 8, Miami 8. 2B_Happ (39), McKinstry (4), Leblanc (9), Cooper (31). HR_Morel (14), off Cabrera; Berti (4), off Miley; De La Cruz (10), off Miley; Leblanc (4), off Wick. RBIs_Morel (39), Happ (68), McKinstry (8), Berti 2 (26), De La Cruz 4 (33), Rojas (34), Leblanc 2 (10). SB_Berti 2 (36).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Hermosillo, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Miami 5 (Berti, Encarnación, De La Cruz 3). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Miami 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Groshans 2. LIDP_Velázquez. GIDP_Higgins, Groshans.

DP_Chicago 1 (McKinstry, Morel, Higgins); Miami 2 (Groshans, Berti, Leblanc; Rojas, Berti, Rojas).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 1-1 3 7 7 3 2 2 74 3.48
Estrada 2 1 0 0 1 4 41 3.18
Uelmen 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.76
Rucker 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 4.35
Wick 1 3 2 2 0 0 24 4.50
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cabrera, W, 6-3 5 3 3 3 3 4 79 2.91
Brazoban 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 3.86
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.38
Hoeing 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 13.50
Nardi 1 1 0 0 2 2 33 10.64

Inherited runners-scored_Estrada 2-0. HBP_Cabrera 2 (McKinstry,Bote), Miley (Anderson). WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:57. A_8,315 (36,742).

Sports News

Top Stories