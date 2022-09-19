Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
6
3
5
9
McKinstry 2b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.219
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Velázquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.102
|Morel ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|3
|7
|
|Berti 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Leblanc 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Fortes c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|De La Cruz cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.219
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Groshans 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Encarnación lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Chicago
|002
|010
|000_3
|6
|1
|Miami
|005
|200
|12x_10
|14
|0
E_Morel (10). LOB_Chicago 8, Miami 8. 2B_Happ (39), McKinstry (4), Leblanc (9), Cooper (31). HR_Morel (14), off Cabrera; Berti (4), off Miley; De La Cruz (10), off Miley; Leblanc (4), off Wick. RBIs_Morel (39), Happ (68), McKinstry (8), Berti 2 (26), De La Cruz 4 (33), Rojas (34), Leblanc 2 (10). SB_Berti 2 (36).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Hermosillo, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Miami 5 (Berti, Encarnación, De La Cruz 3). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Miami 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Groshans 2. LIDP_Velázquez. GIDP_Higgins, Groshans.
DP_Chicago 1 (McKinstry, Morel, Higgins); Miami 2 (Groshans, Berti, Leblanc; Rojas, Berti, Rojas).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 1-1
|3
|
|7
|7
|3
|2
|2
|74
|3.48
|Estrada
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|41
|3.18
|Uelmen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.76
|Rucker
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.35
|Wick
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|4.50
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 6-3
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|79
|2.91
|Brazoban
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.86
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.38
|Hoeing
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|13.50
|Nardi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|10.64
Inherited runners-scored_Estrada 2-0. HBP_Cabrera 2 (McKinstry,Bote), Miley (Anderson). WP_Miley.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:57. A_8,315 (36,742).
