Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 9:54 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 38 10 14 9
McKinstry 2b 4 1 2 1 Berti 2b 5 2 3 2
Happ lf 5 0 1 1 Leblanc 1b 4 2 2 2
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Anderson rf 3 1 0 0
Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 Cooper dh 5 0 1 0
Higgins 1b 3 0 0 0 Fortes c 5 2 2 0
Bote 3b 3 0 1 0 De La Cruz cf 5 1 2 4
Velázquez rf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 3 1
Hermosillo cf 2 1 0 0 Groshans 3b 3 1 0 0
Morel ss 3 1 1 1 Encarnación lf 4 1 1 0
Chicago 002 010 000 3
Miami 005 200 12x 10

E_Morel (10). DP_Chicago 1, Miami 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Miami 8. 2B_Happ (39), McKinstry (4), Leblanc (9), Cooper (31). HR_Morel (14), Berti (4), De La Cruz (10), Leblanc (4). SB_Berti 2 (36).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Miley L,1-1 3 7 7 3 2 2
Estrada 2 1 0 0 1 4
Uelmen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rucker 1 3 1 1 0 0
Wick 1 3 2 2 0 0
Miami
Cabrera W,6-3 5 3 3 3 3 4
Brazoban 1 2 0 0 0 2
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hoeing 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nardi 1 1 0 0 2 2

Miley pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Cabrera 2 (McKinstry,Bote), Miley (Anderson). WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:57. A_8,315 (36,742).

