Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Berti 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Leblanc 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fortes c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|De La Cruz cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Velázquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Groshans 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Morel ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Encarnación lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Miami
|005
|200
|12x
|—
|10
E_Morel (10). DP_Chicago 1, Miami 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Miami 8. 2B_Happ (39), McKinstry (4), Leblanc (9), Cooper (31). HR_Morel (14), Berti (4), De La Cruz (10), Leblanc (4). SB_Berti 2 (36).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley L,1-1
|3
|
|7
|7
|3
|2
|2
|Estrada
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Uelmen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rucker
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wick
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera W,6-3
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Brazoban
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoeing
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nardi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Miley pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Cabrera 2 (McKinstry,Bote), Miley (Anderson). WP_Miley.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:57. A_8,315 (36,742).
