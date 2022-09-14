Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 2, Columbus 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 12:41 am
< a min read
      

Columbus
1
0

1

Miami
1
1

2

First Half_1, Miami, Higuain, 11 (Lassiter), 25th minute; 2, Columbus, Hernandez, 9 (Moreira), 41st.

Second Half_3, Miami, Higuain, 12 (Pozuelo), 82nd.

READ MORE

Columbus 1 0 1
Miami 1 1 2

First Half_1, Miami, Higuain, 11 (Lassiter), 25th minute; 2, Columbus, Hernandez, 9 (Moreira), 41st.

Second Half_3, Miami, Higuain, 12 (Pozuelo), 82nd.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman.

Yellow Cards_Taylor, Miami, 38th; Williams, Columbus, 52nd.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Kevin Klinger, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

A_9,778.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah (Josh Williams, 45th+6), Steven Moreira, Will Sands (Yaw Yeboah, 87th); Artur, Derick Etienne, Kevin Molino (Pedro Santos, 78th), Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez.

Miami_Drake Callender; Aime Mabika, Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Gregore, Jean Mota (Bryce Duke, 79th), Alejandro Pozuelo (Victor Ulloa, 87th), Robert Thomas Taylor (Leonardo Campana, 73rd); Gonzalo Higuain (Joevin Jones, 88th), Ariel Lassiter (Indiana Vassilev, 73rd).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories