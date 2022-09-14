Miami 2, Columbus 1

Columbus
1
0
—
1
Miami
1
1
—
2
First Half_1, Miami, Higuain, 11 (Lassiter), 25th minute; 2, Columbus, Hernandez, 9 (Moreira), 41st.
Second Half_3, Miami, Higuain, 12 (Pozuelo), 82nd.
First Half_1, Miami, Higuain, 11 (Lassiter), 25th minute; 2, Columbus, Hernandez, 9 (Moreira), 41st.
Second Half_3, Miami, Higuain, 12 (Pozuelo), 82nd.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman.
Yellow Cards_Taylor, Miami, 38th; Williams, Columbus, 52nd.
Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Kevin Klinger, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Tori Penso.
A_9,778.
___
Lineups
Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah (Josh Williams, 45th+6), Steven Moreira, Will Sands (Yaw Yeboah, 87th); Artur, Derick Etienne, Kevin Molino (Pedro Santos, 78th), Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez.
Miami_Drake Callender; Aime Mabika, Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Gregore, Jean Mota (Bryce Duke, 79th), Alejandro Pozuelo (Victor Ulloa, 87th), Robert Thomas Taylor (Leonardo Campana, 73rd); Gonzalo Higuain (Joevin Jones, 88th), Ariel Lassiter (Indiana Vassilev, 73rd).
