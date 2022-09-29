Trending:
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 11:06 pm
1 min read
      

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 5 4 2 14
Berti 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .239
Leblanc 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .276
Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Anderson dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .230
García rf 4 1 1 4 0 1 .230
De La Cruz cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Fortes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Groshans 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .261
Burdick lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
b-Bleday ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 9 1 2 5
McCutchen dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .238
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Yelich lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Brosseau 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .273
a-Wong ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Urías 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Hiura 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .232
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .203
c-Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232
d-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Miami 000 000 040_4 5 2
Milwaukee 020 000 000_2 9 2

a-doubled for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Burdick in the 8th. c-walked for Caratini in the 9th. d-popped out for Taylor in the 9th.

E_García (2), Wendle (9), Caratini (4), Adames (14). LOB_Miami 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Hiura (7), Wong (24), Urías (15), Taylor (19). HR_García (8), off Peralta. RBIs_García 4 (35), Hiura (32). SB_Berti (38). CS_Hiura (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (García, Groshans); Milwaukee 3 (Renfroe, Urías 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

GIDP_Wendle, Caratini, Renfroe.

DP_Miami 2 (Groshans, Berti, Leblanc; Berti, Wendle, Leblanc); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Hiura).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett 4 6 2 2 0 2 76 3.56
Hoeing 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 12.19
Brigham 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 26 3.74
Nance, W, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.43
Fishman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.74
Floro, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.02
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer 5 1 0 0 0 9 71 3.83
Strzelecki, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 2.97
Peralta, L, 4-4, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 3 34 3.77
Topa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.70

HBP_Garrett (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:08. A_23,122 (41,900).

