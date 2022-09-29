Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
4
5
4
2
14
Berti 2b
4
1
2
0
0
1
.239
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|2
|14
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Leblanc 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.276
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Anderson dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.230
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Groshans 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Burdick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|b-Bleday ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|1
|2
|5
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|c-Peterson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|d-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Miami
|000
|000
|040_4
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000_2
|9
|2
a-doubled for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Burdick in the 8th. c-walked for Caratini in the 9th. d-popped out for Taylor in the 9th.
E_García (2), Wendle (9), Caratini (4), Adames (14). LOB_Miami 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Hiura (7), Wong (24), Urías (15), Taylor (19). HR_García (8), off Peralta. RBIs_García 4 (35), Hiura (32). SB_Berti (38). CS_Hiura (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (García, Groshans); Milwaukee 3 (Renfroe, Urías 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
GIDP_Wendle, Caratini, Renfroe.
DP_Miami 2 (Groshans, Berti, Leblanc; Berti, Wendle, Leblanc); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Hiura).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|76
|3.56
|Hoeing
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|12.19
|Brigham
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.74
|Nance, W, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.43
|Fishman, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.74
|Floro, S, 9-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.02
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|71
|3.83
|Strzelecki, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.97
|Peralta, L, 4-4, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|34
|3.77
|Topa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.70
HBP_Garrett (Brosseau).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:08. A_23,122 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.