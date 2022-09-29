Trending:
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 11:06 pm
Miami

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

Miami Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 34 2 9 1
Berti 2b 4 1 2 0 McCutchen dh 5 0 1 0
Leblanc 1b 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Anderson dh 3 1 0 0 Yelich lf 4 1 1 0
García rf 4 1 1 4 Brosseau 3b 1 1 1 0
De La Cruz cf 3 0 0 0 Wong ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Fortes c 4 0 0 0 Urías 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 Hiura 1b 3 0 1 1
Groshans 3b 4 1 1 0 Caratini c 3 0 1 0
Burdick lf 2 0 0 0 Peterson ph 0 0 0 0
Bleday ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Miami 000 000 040 4
Milwaukee 020 000 000 2

E_García (2), Wendle (9), Caratini (4), Adames (14). DP_Miami 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Miami 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Hiura (7), Wong (24), Urías (15), Taylor (19). HR_García (8). SB_Berti (38).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Garrett 4 6 2 2 0 2
Hoeing 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brigham 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Nance W,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fishman H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Floro S,9-12 1 0 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Lauer 5 1 0 0 0 9
Strzelecki H,4 1 1 0 0 1 2
Peralta L,4-4 BS,0-1 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 3
Topa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Garrett (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:08. A_23,122 (41,900).

Top Stories