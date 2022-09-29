Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|1
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Leblanc 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Brosseau 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Groshans 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Burdick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleday ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_García (2), Wendle (9), Caratini (4), Adames (14). DP_Miami 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Miami 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Hiura (7), Wong (24), Urías (15), Taylor (19). HR_García (8). SB_Berti (38).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Hoeing
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brigham
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nance W,1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fishman H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro S,9-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Strzelecki H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Peralta L,4-4 BS,0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Topa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Garrett (Brosseau).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:08. A_23,122 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.