Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bleday cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Sosa 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Groshans 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Maton 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|101
|—
|3
|Miami
|001
|300
|01x
|—
|5
DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Stott (16), Marsh (4), Cooper (30), Leblanc (8). 3B_Marsh (2). HR_Schwarber (38), Groshans (1), De La Cruz (9). SF_De La Cruz (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard L,4-2
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Coonrod
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López W,9-10
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Okert H,19
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Floro S,5-7
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:02. A_7,877 (36,742).
