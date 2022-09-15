Trending:
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 9:59 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 29 5 7 5
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 Berti lf 3 0 0 0
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Harper dh 3 0 0 0 Cooper dh 4 1 2 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Leblanc 2b 4 0 1 0
Bohm 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle pr-2b 0 1 0 0
Stott ss 4 2 2 0 Bleday cf 3 1 0 0
Marsh cf 4 0 4 2 Stallings c 3 0 1 0
Vierling rf 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz rf 3 1 1 4
Sosa 3b 2 0 0 0 Groshans 3b 4 1 1 1
Maton 3b 1 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 2 0 1 0
Philadelphia 000 001 101 3
Miami 001 300 01x 5

DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Stott (16), Marsh (4), Cooper (30), Leblanc (8). 3B_Marsh (2). HR_Schwarber (38), Groshans (1), De La Cruz (9). SF_De La Cruz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Syndergaard L,4-2 6 6 4 4 1 3
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 3 0
Coonrod 1 1 1 1 1 1
Miami
López W,9-10 6 2-3 4 2 2 1 5
Okert H,19 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Scott H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Floro S,5-7 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:02. A_7,877 (36,742).

Top Stories