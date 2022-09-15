Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
3
8
3
2
7
Schwarber lf
3
1
1
1
1
0
.214
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Stott ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Sosa 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Maton 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|1-Wendle pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bleday cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.214
|Groshans 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|101_3
|8
|0
|Miami
|001
|300
|01x_5
|7
|0
1-ran for Leblanc in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Stott (16), Marsh (4), Cooper (30), Leblanc (8). 3B_Marsh (2). HR_Schwarber (38), off López; Groshans (1), off Syndergaard; De La Cruz (9), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Schwarber (80), Marsh 2 (12), Groshans (1), De La Cruz 4 (26). SF_De La Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Schwarber, Harper); Miami 2 (Cooper 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Miami 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Segura, Bleday. GIDP_Segura.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc, Díaz).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 4-2
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|82
|4.79
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|30
|3.33
|Coonrod
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|4.22
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 9-10
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|95
|3.99
|Okert, H, 19
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.50
|Scott, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.13
|Floro, S, 5-7
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Okert 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:02. A_7,877 (36,742).
