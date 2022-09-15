Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 2 7 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .214 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .305 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Bohm 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Stott ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .236 Marsh cf 4 0 4 2 0 0 .300 Vierling rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Sosa 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Maton 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 7 5 5 4 Berti lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Cooper dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .259 Leblanc 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 1-Wendle pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .256 Bleday cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .175 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .219 De La Cruz rf 3 1 1 4 0 0 .214 Groshans 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .400 Díaz 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .157

Philadelphia 000 001 101_3 8 0 Miami 001 300 01x_5 7 0

1-ran for Leblanc in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Stott (16), Marsh (4), Cooper (30), Leblanc (8). 3B_Marsh (2). HR_Schwarber (38), off López; Groshans (1), off Syndergaard; De La Cruz (9), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Schwarber (80), Marsh 2 (12), Groshans (1), De La Cruz 4 (26). SF_De La Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Schwarber, Harper); Miami 2 (Cooper 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Segura, Bleday. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc, Díaz).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 4-2 6 6 4 4 1 3 82 4.79 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 3 0 30 3.33 Coonrod 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 4.22

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 9-10 6 2-3 4 2 2 1 5 95 3.99 Okert, H, 19 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.50 Scott, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.13 Floro, S, 5-7 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Okert 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:02. A_7,877 (36,742).

