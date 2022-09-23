Miami 5, Washington 2

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
2
8
2
0
10
Thomas rf
4
1
1
1
0
0
.249
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|10
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.326
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Call lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|3
|4
|
|Berti 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Bleday lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.168
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Leblanc 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Washington
|100
|000
|010_2
|8
|1
|Miami
|100
|003
|10x_5
|9
|1
E_Hernández (6), Groshans (1). LOB_Washington 6, Miami 8. 2B_Abrams (5), Meneses (12), Berti (16), Cooper (33). HR_Thomas (17), off Garrett. RBIs_Thomas (52), Meneses (26), Cooper (50), De La Cruz (34), Leblanc (11), Bleday (9). SB_Berti (37). SF_Bleday.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Voit, Adams, Meneses); Miami 6 (Berti, Rojas, De La Cruz 3, Groshans). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Miami 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Rojas 2. LIDP_Cooper. GIDP_García, Rojas.
DP_Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Abrams; Abrams, García, Meneses); Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-10
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|92
|5.17
|Machado
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|20
|3.71
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.55
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.55
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, W, 3-6
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|80
|3.52
|Bleier, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.50
|Brazoban
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.67
|Floro, S, 6-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. HBP_Gray 2 (Anderson,De La Cruz). WP_Brazoban.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:41. A_12,240 (36,742).
