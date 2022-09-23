Trending:
Miami 5, Washington 2

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 9:38 pm
1 min read
      

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
2
8
2
0
10

Thomas rf
4
1
1
1
0
0
.249

Washington 100 000 010_2 8 1
Miami 100 003 10x_5 9 1

E_Hernández (6), Groshans (1). LOB_Washington 6, Miami 8. 2B_Abrams (5), Meneses (12), Berti (16), Cooper (33). HR_Thomas (17), off Garrett. RBIs_Thomas (52), Meneses (26), Cooper (50), De La Cruz (34), Leblanc (11), Bleday (9). SB_Berti (37). SF_Bleday.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Voit, Adams, Meneses); Miami 6 (Berti, Rojas, De La Cruz 3, Groshans). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Miami 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Rojas 2. LIDP_Cooper. GIDP_García, Rojas.

DP_Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Abrams; Abrams, García, Meneses); Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 7-10 6 8 4 4 1 3 92 5.17
Machado 2-3 0 1 0 2 0 20 3.71
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.55
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.55
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett, W, 3-6 6 5 1 1 0 6 80 3.52
Bleier, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.50
Brazoban 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.67
Floro, S, 6-9 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. HBP_Gray 2 (Anderson,De La Cruz). WP_Brazoban.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:41. A_12,240 (36,742).

