Miami 5, Washington 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 0 10 Thomas rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Hernández 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Meneses 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .326 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Call lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Robles cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .227 Adams c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Abrams ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .229

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 9 4 3 4 Berti 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .249 Anderson rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .223 Cooper dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .262 Fortes c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .254 Bleday lf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .168 De La Cruz cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .221 Leblanc 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .291 Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Groshans 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290

Washington 100 000 010_2 8 1 Miami 100 003 10x_5 9 1

E_Hernández (6), Groshans (1). LOB_Washington 6, Miami 8. 2B_Abrams (5), Meneses (12), Berti (16), Cooper (33). HR_Thomas (17), off Garrett. RBIs_Thomas (52), Meneses (26), Cooper (50), De La Cruz (34), Leblanc (11), Bleday (9). SB_Berti (37). SF_Bleday.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Voit, Adams, Meneses); Miami 6 (Berti, Rojas, De La Cruz 3, Groshans). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Miami 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Rojas 2. LIDP_Cooper. GIDP_García, Rojas.

DP_Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Abrams; Abrams, García, Meneses); Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-10 6 8 4 4 1 3 92 5.17 Machado 2-3 0 1 0 2 0 20 3.71 Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.55 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.55

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garrett, W, 3-6 6 5 1 1 0 6 80 3.52 Bleier, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.50 Brazoban 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.67 Floro, S, 6-9 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. HBP_Gray 2 (Anderson,De La Cruz). WP_Brazoban.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:41. A_12,240 (36,742).

