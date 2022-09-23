Miami 5, Washington 2

Washington
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Berti 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bleday lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Leblanc 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Miami
|100
|003
|10x
|—
|5
E_Hernández (6), Groshans (1). DP_Washington 2, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 8. 2B_Abrams (5), Meneses (12), Berti (16), Cooper (33). HR_Thomas (17). SB_Berti (37). SF_Bleday (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,7-10
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Machado
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett W,3-6
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Bleier H,5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brazoban
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro S,6-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Gray 2 (Anderson,De La Cruz). WP_Brazoban.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:41. A_12,240 (36,742).
