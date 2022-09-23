Trending:
Miami 5, Washington 2

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 9:38 pm
Washington

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 31 5 9 4
Thomas rf 4 1 1 1 Berti 2b 5 1 2 0
Hernández 3b 4 0 0 0 Anderson rf 3 1 0 0
Meneses 1b 4 0 1 1 Cooper dh 3 1 2 1
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 Fortes c 3 1 2 0
Call lf 4 0 2 0 Bleday lf 2 1 0 1
García 2b 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz cf 3 0 1 1
Robles cf 4 0 2 0 Leblanc 1b 4 0 2 1
Adams c 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0
Abrams ss 3 1 2 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Groshans 3b 4 0 0 0
Washington 100 000 010 2
Miami 100 003 10x 5

E_Hernández (6), Groshans (1). DP_Washington 2, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 8. 2B_Abrams (5), Meneses (12), Berti (16), Cooper (33). HR_Thomas (17). SB_Berti (37). SF_Bleday (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gray L,7-10 6 8 4 4 1 3
Machado 2-3 0 1 0 2 0
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
Garrett W,3-6 6 5 1 1 0 6
Bleier H,5 1 1 1 1 0 1
Brazoban 1 1 0 0 0 2
Floro S,6-9 1 1 0 0 0 1

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Gray 2 (Anderson,De La Cruz). WP_Brazoban.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:41. A_12,240 (36,742).

Top Stories