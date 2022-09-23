Miami 5, Washington 2

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 31 5 9 4 Thomas rf 4 1 1 1 Berti 2b 5 1 2 0 Hernández 3b 4 0 0 0 Anderson rf 3 1 0 0 Meneses 1b 4 0 1 1 Cooper dh 3 1 2 1 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 Fortes c 3 1 2 0 Call lf 4 0 2 0 Bleday lf 2 1 0 1 García 2b 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz cf 3 0 1 1 Robles cf 4 0 2 0 Leblanc 1b 4 0 2 1 Adams c 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0 Abrams ss 3 1 2 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Groshans 3b 4 0 0 0

Washington 100 000 010 — 2 Miami 100 003 10x — 5

E_Hernández (6), Groshans (1). DP_Washington 2, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 8. 2B_Abrams (5), Meneses (12), Berti (16), Cooper (33). HR_Thomas (17). SB_Berti (37). SF_Bleday (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Gray L,7-10 6 8 4 4 1 3 Machado 2-3 0 1 0 2 0 Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1

Miami Garrett W,3-6 6 5 1 1 0 6 Bleier H,5 1 1 1 1 0 1 Brazoban 1 1 0 0 0 2 Floro S,6-9 1 1 0 0 0 1

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Gray 2 (Anderson,De La Cruz). WP_Brazoban.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:41. A_12,240 (36,742).

