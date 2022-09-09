Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
7
3
3
5
Nimmo cf
2
1
1
1
2
0
.266
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|5
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.266
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Nido c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|6
|10
|
|Berti 3b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Anderson rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Cooper 1b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|L.Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|García dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Fortes c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Wendle 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Encarnación lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Bleday lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|De La Cruz cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|New York
|001
|002
|000_3
|7
|0
|Miami
|200
|110
|02x_6
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 7th.
LOB_New York 6, Miami 8. 2B_Nido (12), Rojas 2 (17), Cooper (27), Fortes (5), De La Cruz (11). HR_Alonso (33), off Cabrera; Cooper (8), off Peterson; Leblanc (3), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Nimmo (50), Alonso 2 (108), Cooper 2 (45), Rojas (32), Fortes (19), Leblanc 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Miami 4 (Anderson, Berti, Leblanc, De La Cruz). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Miami 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Leblanc, García. GIDP_Lindor, McNeil, García.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Miami 2 (Cooper, Rojas; Berti, Leblanc, Cooper).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, L, 7-4
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|78
|3.47
|Hunter
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|2.75
|Givens
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.82
|Rodríguez
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|5.31
|E.Díaz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.50
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 5-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|97
|2.63
|Nance, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.38
|Scott, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.36
|Okert, H, 18
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.37
|Floro, S, 4-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.40
Inherited runners-scored_Hunter 2-0, E.Díaz 2-0, Nance 1-0, Okert 3-0. HBP_Okert (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Libka.
T_3:05. A_12,692 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.