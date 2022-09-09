Trending:
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:04 pm
1 min read
      

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 3 3 5
Nimmo cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .266
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226
a-Ruf ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Nido c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .226
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 10 6 6 10
Berti 3b-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Anderson rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .225
Cooper 1b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .262
L.Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170
García dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Fortes c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .247
Rojas ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .232
Leblanc 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .290
Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Encarnación lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .203
Bleday lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189
De La Cruz cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .209
New York 001 002 000_3 7 0
Miami 200 110 02x_6 10 0

a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 7th.

LOB_New York 6, Miami 8. 2B_Nido (12), Rojas 2 (17), Cooper (27), Fortes (5), De La Cruz (11). HR_Alonso (33), off Cabrera; Cooper (8), off Peterson; Leblanc (3), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Nimmo (50), Alonso 2 (108), Cooper 2 (45), Rojas (32), Fortes (19), Leblanc 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Miami 4 (Anderson, Berti, Leblanc, De La Cruz). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Miami 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Leblanc, García. GIDP_Lindor, McNeil, García.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Miami 2 (Cooper, Rojas; Berti, Leblanc, Cooper).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson, L, 7-4 3 2-3 5 3 3 2 7 78 3.47
Hunter 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 2.75
Givens 2 1 0 0 1 1 23 5.82
Rodríguez 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 20 5.31
E.Díaz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.50
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cabrera, W, 5-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 4 97 2.63
Nance, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.38
Scott, H, 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 19 4.36
Okert, H, 18 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.37
Floro, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.40

Inherited runners-scored_Hunter 2-0, E.Díaz 2-0, Nance 1-0, Okert 3-0. HBP_Okert (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Libka.

T_3:05. A_12,692 (36,742).

