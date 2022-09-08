Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Miami

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 12 5 3 7 Berti 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Cooper dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .255 2-De La Cruz pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .206 Wendle ss 5 2 1 1 0 1 .248 García rf 4 0 3 1 1 1 .233 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .229 Bleday cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .189 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220 1-Williams pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Encarnación lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Díaz 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .170 b-Fortes ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 9 5 0 8 Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .211 Hoskins 1b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .252 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .294 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .310 Realmuto c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .268 Stott ss 4 0 3 1 0 1 .237 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Maton rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .300 a-Vierling ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232

Miami 003 010 002_6 12 1 Philadelphia 001 220 000_5 9 1

a-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Díaz in the 8th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 8th. 2-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

E_Bleday (1), Hoskins (11). LOB_Miami 11, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Bleday (9), Cooper 2 (26), Bohm (21), Stott (15). 3B_Bohm (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Gibson; Wendle (3), off Gibson; Maton (3), off Alcantara. RBIs_Díaz (6), Cooper (43), García (31), Wendle (30), Anderson (22), Maton (12), Realmuto (71), Stott (41), Bohm 2 (64).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Bleday, Cooper, Encarnación 2); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Harper). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Wendle, Anderson, Realmuto. GIDP_Anderson, Segura, Bohm.

DP_Miami 3 (Anderson, Berti, Díaz; Berti, Díaz; Berti, Rojas); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 6 8 5 3 0 7 94 2.43 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.19 Floro, W, 1-2 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.48

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 5 9 4 4 1 2 73 4.57 Nittoli, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 25 0.00 Coonrod, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 4.15 Hand, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.36 Robertson, L, 1-3, BS, 4-6 1 2 2 1 1 3 21 2.93

HBP_Nittoli (Berti), Coonrod (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:04. A_19,073 (42,792).

