Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
6
12
5
3
7
Berti 2b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.258
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|5
|3
|7
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Cooper dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|2-De La Cruz pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Wendle ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|García rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|1-Williams pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Rojas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Encarnación lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.170
|b-Fortes ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|0
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.294
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.310
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Maton rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Vierling ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Miami
|003
|010
|002_6
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|220
|000_5
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Díaz in the 8th.
1-ran for Stallings in the 8th. 2-ran for Cooper in the 9th.
E_Bleday (1), Hoskins (11). LOB_Miami 11, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Bleday (9), Cooper 2 (26), Bohm (21), Stott (15). 3B_Bohm (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Gibson; Wendle (3), off Gibson; Maton (3), off Alcantara. RBIs_Díaz (6), Cooper (43), García (31), Wendle (30), Anderson (22), Maton (12), Realmuto (71), Stott (41), Bohm 2 (64).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Bleday, Cooper, Encarnación 2); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Harper). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Wendle, Anderson, Realmuto. GIDP_Anderson, Segura, Bohm.
DP_Miami 3 (Anderson, Berti, Díaz; Berti, Díaz; Berti, Rojas); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|6
|
|8
|5
|3
|0
|7
|94
|2.43
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.19
|Floro, W, 1-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.48
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|5
|
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|73
|4.57
|Nittoli, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|0.00
|Coonrod, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.15
|Hand, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.36
|Robertson, L, 1-3, BS, 4-6
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|21
|2.93
HBP_Nittoli (Berti), Coonrod (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:04. A_19,073 (42,792).
