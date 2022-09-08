Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Miami
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|De La Cruz pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Wendle ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rojas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fortes ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|003
|010
|002
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|001
|220
|000
|—
|5
E_Bleday (1), Hoskins (11). DP_Miami 3, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 11, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Bleday (9), Cooper 2 (26), Bohm (21), Stott (15). 3B_Bohm (3). HR_Díaz (2), Wendle (3), Maton (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|6
|
|8
|5
|3
|0
|7
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro W,1-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|5
|
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Nittoli H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Coonrod H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson L,1-3 BS,4-6
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
HBP_Nittoli (Berti), Coonrod (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:04. A_19,073 (42,792).
