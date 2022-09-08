Trending:
Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 10:14 pm
Miami

Philadelphia

Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 12 5 Totals 34 5 9 5
Berti 2b 4 1 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0
Cooper dh 5 1 2 1 Hoskins 1b 4 2 3 0
De La Cruz pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 2
Wendle ss 5 2 1 1 Harper dh 4 0 0 0
García rf 4 0 3 1 Realmuto c 4 0 0 1
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 1 Stott ss 4 0 3 1
Bleday cf 5 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
Williams pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Maton rf 2 1 1 1
Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 Vierling ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Encarnación lf 5 0 1 0
Díaz 1b 2 1 1 1
Fortes ph-c 1 0 0 0
Miami 003 010 002 6
Philadelphia 001 220 000 5

E_Bleday (1), Hoskins (11). DP_Miami 3, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 11, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Bleday (9), Cooper 2 (26), Bohm (21), Stott (15). 3B_Bohm (3). HR_Díaz (2), Wendle (3), Maton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara 6 8 5 3 0 7
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0
Floro W,1-2 2 1 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Gibson 5 9 4 4 1 2
Nittoli H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Coonrod H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Robertson L,1-3 BS,4-6 1 2 2 1 1 3

HBP_Nittoli (Berti), Coonrod (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:04. A_19,073 (42,792).

Top Stories