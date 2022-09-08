Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2

San Francisco
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|2
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brinson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Villar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|La Stella dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Davis ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|300
|001
|00x
|—
|4
E_Longoria (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Mitchell (1). 3B_Yastrzemski (2). HR_Pederson (22). SB_Tellez (2). SF_Hiura (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Young L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hjelle
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Leone
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ortiz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Strzelecki W,2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milner H,9
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boxberger H,26
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bush H,5
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ta.Rogers S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Hjelle pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Boxberger pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Hjelle (Urías).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:08. A_23,019 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.