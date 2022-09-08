Trending:
Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 6:48 pm
San Francisco

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

San Francisco Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 29 4 6 2
Wade Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b 0 1 0 0
Brinson ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Peterson ph-3b 3 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Yelich lf 2 1 0 0
Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0
Estrada ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0
Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Hiura 1b 3 0 0 1
Villar 1b 3 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0
La Stella dh 0 0 0 0 Urías 2b 2 1 1 0
Davis ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Mitchell cf 4 0 1 1
Wynns c 2 0 0 0
González ph 1 0 0 1
Bart c 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 000 110 2
Milwaukee 300 001 00x 4

E_Longoria (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Mitchell (1). 3B_Yastrzemski (2). HR_Pederson (22). SB_Tellez (2). SF_Hiura (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Young L,0-1 2-3 1 3 1 2 0
Hjelle 5 3 1 1 2 6
Leone 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Ortiz 2 1 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Peralta 2 0 0 0 2 3
Strzelecki W,2-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Milner H,9 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Boxberger H,26 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bush H,5 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Ta.Rogers S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 3

Hjelle pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Boxberger pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hjelle (Urías).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:08. A_23,019 (41,900).

Top Stories