Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

5

4

5

5

10 Yelich lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.258 READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 4 5 5 10 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Tellez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .220 Renfroe rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .247 Wong 2b 4 3 3 5 0 0 .252 McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 3 14 Friedl lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .253 Robinson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .119 India dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .258 Fraley rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Solano 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292 Lopez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Reynolds 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Siani cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Romine c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .171 a-Fairchild ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .321

Milwaukee 020 002 010_5 4 0 Cincinnati 000 001 000_1 4 1

a-struck out for Romine in the 8th.

E_Greene (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 5. HR_Wong (13), off Greene; Wong (14), off Moreta; Wong (15), off Kuhnel; K.Farmer (13), off Woodruff. RBIs_Wong 5 (46), K.Farmer (71). SB_Friedl (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Wong); Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer, Siani, Lopez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; Cincinnati 0 for 5.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe, Tellez, Renfroe).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 12-4 6 3 1 1 2 11 96 3.18 Strzelecki, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.26 Bush 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.34 Cousins 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.18

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene, L, 4-13 5 2 2 2 3 8 91 4.91 Moreta 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 38 5.40 Kuhnel 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 5.77 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.25

Inherited runners-scored_Kuhnel 1-0. WP_Moreta.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:50. A_9,889 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.