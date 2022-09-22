Trending:
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 9:49 pm
Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
5
4
5
5
10

Yelich lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.258

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 4 5 5 10
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Tellez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .220
Renfroe rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .247
Wong 2b 4 3 3 5 0 0 .252
McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 3 14
Friedl lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .253
Robinson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .119
India dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .258
Fraley rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251
Solano 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292
Lopez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Reynolds 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Siani cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Romine c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .171
a-Fairchild ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .321
Milwaukee 020 002 010_5 4 0
Cincinnati 000 001 000_1 4 1

a-struck out for Romine in the 8th.

E_Greene (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 5. HR_Wong (13), off Greene; Wong (14), off Moreta; Wong (15), off Kuhnel; K.Farmer (13), off Woodruff. RBIs_Wong 5 (46), K.Farmer (71). SB_Friedl (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Wong); Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer, Siani, Lopez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; Cincinnati 0 for 5.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe, Tellez, Renfroe).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 12-4 6 3 1 1 2 11 96 3.18
Strzelecki, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.26
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.34
Cousins 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.18
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greene, L, 4-13 5 2 2 2 3 8 91 4.91
Moreta 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 38 5.40
Kuhnel 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 5.77
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.25

Inherited runners-scored_Kuhnel 1-0. WP_Moreta.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:50. A_9,889 (42,319).

Top Stories