Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|4
|5
|5
|10
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Wong 2b
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.252
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|
|Friedl lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Robinson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|India dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Reynolds 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Siani cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|a-Fairchild ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Milwaukee
|020
|002
|010_5
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Romine in the 8th.
E_Greene (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 5. HR_Wong (13), off Greene; Wong (14), off Moreta; Wong (15), off Kuhnel; K.Farmer (13), off Woodruff. RBIs_Wong 5 (46), K.Farmer (71). SB_Friedl (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Wong); Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer, Siani, Lopez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; Cincinnati 0 for 5.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe, Tellez, Renfroe).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 12-4
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|96
|3.18
|Strzelecki, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.26
|Bush
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.34
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.18
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 4-13
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|91
|4.91
|Moreta
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|38
|5.40
|Kuhnel
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.77
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.25
Inherited runners-scored_Kuhnel 1-0. WP_Moreta.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:50. A_9,889 (42,319).
