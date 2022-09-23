Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
5
11
4
6
9
Yelich lf
3
0
1
0
2
1
.259
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|4
|12
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Steer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|K.Farmer dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.197
|Fairchild cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.339
|Lopez lf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Reynolds 3b-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|b-Friedl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Robinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Milwaukee
|020
|010
|200_5
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|010_3
|7
|1
a-struck out for Robinson in the 7th. b-popped out for Reynolds in the 8th.
E_Wong (17), Aquino (5), Barrero (5). LOB_Milwaukee 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Caratini (10), McCutchen (24), K.Farmer (24). RBIs_Caratini (31), McCutchen 3 (69), K.Farmer 2 (73). SB_Yelich (17), Mitchell (5), Adames (8), Wong (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Caratini 2, Adames 4, Renfroe 2); Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, Barrero 3). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Barrero.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|66
|3.96
|Perdomo, W, 3-0
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|3.80
|Boxberger, H, 29
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.26
|Bush, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.19
|Williams, S, 14-15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.72
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, L, 4-4
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|4
|3
|88
|4.78
|Cruz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.87
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|30
|3.64
|Gibaut
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.55
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.16
Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0, Williams 1-0, Cruz 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:22. A_16,658 (42,319).
