Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 11 4 6 9 Yelich lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .259 Adames ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .220 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .247 Wong 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .254 McCutchen dh 4 1 1 3 1 0 .240 Urías 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .228 Caratini c 4 0 1 1 1 2 .199 Mitchell cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 2 4 12 India 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .249 Steer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 K.Farmer dh-1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .258 Aquino rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .197 Fairchild cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .339 Lopez lf-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Reynolds 3b-1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .252 b-Friedl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barrero ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Robinson c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .114 a-Fraley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .249

Milwaukee 020 010 200_5 11 1 Cincinnati 200 000 010_3 7 1

a-struck out for Robinson in the 7th. b-popped out for Reynolds in the 8th.

E_Wong (17), Aquino (5), Barrero (5). LOB_Milwaukee 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Caratini (10), McCutchen (24), K.Farmer (24). RBIs_Caratini (31), McCutchen 3 (69), K.Farmer 2 (73). SB_Yelich (17), Mitchell (5), Adames (8), Wong (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Caratini 2, Adames 4, Renfroe 2); Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, Barrero 3). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Barrero.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 2 2-3 5 2 2 3 3 66 3.96 Perdomo, W, 3-0 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 27 3.80 Boxberger, H, 29 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.26 Bush, H, 7 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 12 4.19 Williams, S, 14-15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 1.72

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cessa, L, 4-4 4 2-3 6 3 2 4 3 88 4.78 Cruz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.87 B.Farmer 1 2 2 2 1 2 30 3.64 Gibaut 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.55 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.16

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0, Williams 1-0, Cruz 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:22. A_16,658 (42,319).

