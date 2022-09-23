Trending:
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:20 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 11 4 6 9
Yelich lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .259
Adames ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .220
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .247
Wong 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .254
McCutchen dh 4 1 1 3 1 0 .240
Urías 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .228
Caratini c 4 0 1 1 1 2 .199
Mitchell cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 2 4 12
India 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .249
Steer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171
K.Farmer dh-1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .258
Aquino rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .197
Fairchild cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .339
Lopez lf-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Reynolds 3b-1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .252
b-Friedl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barrero ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Robinson c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .114
a-Fraley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Milwaukee 020 010 200_5 11 1
Cincinnati 200 000 010_3 7 1

a-struck out for Robinson in the 7th. b-popped out for Reynolds in the 8th.

E_Wong (17), Aquino (5), Barrero (5). LOB_Milwaukee 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Caratini (10), McCutchen (24), K.Farmer (24). RBIs_Caratini (31), McCutchen 3 (69), K.Farmer 2 (73). SB_Yelich (17), Mitchell (5), Adames (8), Wong (16).

        Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Caratini 2, Adames 4, Renfroe 2); Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, Barrero 3). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Caratini 2, Adames 4, Renfroe 2); Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, Barrero 3). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Barrero.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer 2 2-3 5 2 2 3 3 66 3.96
Perdomo, W, 3-0 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 27 3.80
Boxberger, H, 29 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.26
Bush, H, 7 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 12 4.19
Williams, S, 14-15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 1.72
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cessa, L, 4-4 4 2-3 6 3 2 4 3 88 4.78
Cruz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.87
B.Farmer 1 2 2 2 1 2 30 3.64
Gibaut 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.55
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.16

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0, Williams 1-0, Cruz 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:22. A_16,658 (42,319).

Top Stories