Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Steer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Farmer dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Fairchild cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez lf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reynolds 3b-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Friedl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|020
|010
|200
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
E_Wong (17), Aquino (5), Barrero (5). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Caratini (10), McCutchen (24), K.Farmer (24). SB_Yelich (17), Mitchell (5), Adames (8), Wong (16).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Perdomo W,3-0
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Boxberger H,29
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bush H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Williams S,14-15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cessa L,4-4
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Cruz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Gibaut
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:22. A_16,658 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.