Sports News

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:20 pm
Milwaukee

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 11 4 Totals 33 3 7 2
Yelich lf 3 0 1 0 India 2b 4 1 1 0
Adames ss 5 0 1 0 Steer 1b 4 1 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 Romine c 0 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 K.Farmer dh-1b 4 0 1 2
Wong 2b 5 1 2 0 Aquino rf 3 1 0 0
McCutchen dh 4 1 1 3 Fairchild cf 3 0 2 0
Urías 3b 5 1 1 0 Lopez lf-3b 4 0 1 0
Caratini c 4 0 1 1 Reynolds 3b-1b 2 0 1 0
Mitchell cf 4 0 2 0 Friedl ph 1 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Barrero ss 4 0 0 0
Robinson c 2 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Milwaukee 020 010 200 5
Cincinnati 200 000 010 3

E_Wong (17), Aquino (5), Barrero (5). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Caratini (10), McCutchen (24), K.Farmer (24). SB_Yelich (17), Mitchell (5), Adames (8), Wong (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer 2 2-3 5 2 2 3 3
Perdomo W,3-0 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Boxberger H,29 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bush H,7 2-3 1 1 0 1 0
Williams S,14-15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Cincinnati
Cessa L,4-4 4 2-3 6 3 2 4 3
Cruz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
B.Farmer 1 2 2 2 1 2
Gibaut 1 2 0 0 0 2
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:22. A_16,658 (42,319).

Sports News

