Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 11:29 pm
1 min read
      

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 3 14
Donovan 2b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .280
Carlson rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Goldschmidt dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .318
b-Nootbaar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Yepez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Burleson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .194
Knizner c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .209
DeLuzio cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 5 6 11
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .239
Mitchell cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Adames ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .253
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
a-Wong ph-2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Urías 2b-3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .232
Tellez 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .222
Hiura dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .230
c-Yelich ph-dh 0 0 0 1 1 0 .253
Caratini c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .202
Taylor cf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .231
St. Louis 000 000 100_1 8 0
Milwaukee 001 001 03x_5 9 1

a-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Goldschmidt in the 7th. c-walked for Hiura in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4), off Bush. RBIs_Knizner (25), Renfroe (70), Hiura (31), Yelich (54), Caratini 2 (33). SB_Burleson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson, DeLuzio 2, Goldschmidt, Burleson); Milwaukee 6 (Caratini 2, Adames 3, Brosseau). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Carlson, McCutchen. GIDP_Yepez, McCutchen.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Burleson); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, L, 3-2 5 4 1 1 2 7 81 2.11
Stratton 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.15
Matz 1 2 0 0 1 0 25 5.32
Woodford 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.42
Romero 0 1 3 3 2 0 12 4.91
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 1 3 23 2.98
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 13-4 6 5 0 0 1 10 98 3.05
Bush, H, 8 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 4.79
Williams, H, 26 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 25 1.67
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.15

Romero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Matz 1-1, Woodford 1-0, Gallegos 3-3, Williams 2-0. IBB_off Williams (Nootbaar). HBP_Williams (Dickerson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:31. A_28,835 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
