Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|3
|14
|
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.280
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|b-Nootbaar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Yepez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Burleson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|DeLuzio cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|6
|11
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Mitchell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Wong ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Hiura dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|c-Yelich ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.202
|Taylor cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100_1
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|03x_5
|9
|1
a-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Goldschmidt in the 7th. c-walked for Hiura in the 8th.
E_Brosseau (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4), off Bush. RBIs_Knizner (25), Renfroe (70), Hiura (31), Yelich (54), Caratini 2 (33). SB_Burleson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson, DeLuzio 2, Goldschmidt, Burleson); Milwaukee 6 (Caratini 2, Adames 3, Brosseau). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Carlson, McCutchen. GIDP_Yepez, McCutchen.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Burleson); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 3-2
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|81
|2.11
|Stratton
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.15
|Matz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|5.32
|Woodford
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.42
|Romero
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|12
|4.91
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.98
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 13-4
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|10
|98
|3.05
|Bush, H, 8
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.79
|Williams, H, 26
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|1.67
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.15
Romero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Matz 1-1, Woodford 1-0, Gallegos 3-3, Williams 2-0. IBB_off Williams (Nootbaar). HBP_Williams (Dickerson).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:31. A_28,835 (41,900).
