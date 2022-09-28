Trending:
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 11:28 pm
< a min read
      

St. Louis

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 32 5 9 5
Donovan 2b 3 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0
Carlson rf 5 0 0 0 Mitchell cf 1 0 0 0
Goldschmidt dh 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 5 0 0 0
Nootbaar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1
Yepez 3b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 Wong ph-2b 1 1 0 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Urías 2b-3b 4 2 2 0
Burleson 1b 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 2 1 0 0
Knizner c 4 1 2 1 Hiura dh 3 0 1 1
DeLuzio cf 4 0 2 0 Yelich ph-dh 0 0 0 1
Caratini c 4 0 2 2
Taylor cf-lf 4 1 2 0
St. Louis 000 000 100 1
Milwaukee 001 001 03x 5

E_Brosseau (8). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4). SB_Burleson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Quintana L,3-2 5 4 1 1 2 7
Stratton 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Matz 1 2 0 0 1 0
Woodford 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romero 0 1 3 3 2 0
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 1 3
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,13-4 6 5 0 0 1 10
Bush H,8 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Williams H,26 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1

Matz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Romero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Williams (Dickerson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:31. A_28,835 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
