Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

St. Louis Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 32 5 9 5 Donovan 2b 3 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 Carlson rf 5 0 0 0 Mitchell cf 1 0 0 0 Goldschmidt dh 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 5 0 0 0 Nootbaar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 Yepez 3b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 Wong ph-2b 1 1 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Urías 2b-3b 4 2 2 0 Burleson 1b 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 2 1 0 0 Knizner c 4 1 2 1 Hiura dh 3 0 1 1 DeLuzio cf 4 0 2 0 Yelich ph-dh 0 0 0 1 Caratini c 4 0 2 2 Taylor cf-lf 4 1 2 0

St. Louis 000 000 100 — 1 Milwaukee 001 001 03x — 5

E_Brosseau (8). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4). SB_Burleson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Quintana L,3-2 5 4 1 1 2 7 Stratton 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Matz 1 2 0 0 1 0 Woodford 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romero 0 1 3 3 2 0 Gallegos 1 1 0 0 1 3

Milwaukee Woodruff W,13-4 6 5 0 0 1 10 Bush H,8 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Williams H,26 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1

Matz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Romero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Williams (Dickerson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:31. A_28,835 (41,900).

