Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 7:42 pm
< a min read
      

Milwaukee

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

Milwaukee Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 31 4 5 4
Yelich lf 5 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 5 1 1 0
Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0
Adames ss 5 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 2 1 1
Tellez 1b 4 2 2 0 Blackmon rf 3 0 2 2
Renfroe dh 4 0 0 0 Toglia 1b 3 0 0 0
Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 Bouchard lf 4 0 1 0
McCutchen rf 4 2 2 1 Hampson cf 2 0 0 1
Peterson 3b 3 0 1 2 Serven c 3 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 1 2 3 Díaz ph-c 1 0 0 0
Mitchell cf 4 0 0 0 Trejo ss 2 0 0 0
Joe ph 0 0 0 0
Grichuk pr 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 204 000 6
Colorado 300 000 010 4

E_Wong (13). DP_Milwaukee 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR_Caratini (9), Cron (26). SB_Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF_Peterson (3), Hampson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser W,5-9 5 2 3 1 2 2
Boxberger H,25 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bush H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers H,2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Williams S,10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Colorado
Feltner L,2-7 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 7
Lawrence BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Bird 2 1 0 0 0 4
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:15. A_32,627 (50,445).

Top Stories