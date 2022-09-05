Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Milwaukee
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Renfroe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toglia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bouchard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trejo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Joe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grichuk pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|204
|000
|—
|6
|Colorado
|300
|000
|010
|—
|4
E_Wong (13). DP_Milwaukee 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR_Caratini (9), Cron (26). SB_Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF_Peterson (3), Hampson (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser W,5-9
|5
|
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Boxberger H,25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bush H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Williams S,10-11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Feltner L,2-7
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Lawrence BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bird
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:15. A_32,627 (50,445).
