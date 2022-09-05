Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Milwaukee

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 9 6 1 11 Yelich lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Adames ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Tellez 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .231 Renfroe dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .249 McCutchen rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .245 Peterson 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .263 Caratini c 3 1 2 3 1 0 .207 Mitchell cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 5 4 4 6 McMahon 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .244 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .268 Cron dh 4 2 1 1 0 0 .269 Blackmon rf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .269 Toglia 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Bouchard lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Hampson cf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .218 Serven c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215 a-Díaz ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Trejo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .213 b-Joe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242 1-Grichuk pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271

Milwaukee 000 204 000_6 9 1 Colorado 300 000 010_4 5 0

a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th. b-walked for Trejo in the 9th.

1-ran for Joe in the 9th.

E_Wong (13). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR_Caratini (9), off Lawrence; Cron (26), off Rogers. RBIs_McCutchen (59), Peterson 2 (32), Caratini 3 (29), Blackmon 2 (74), Hampson (14), Cron (89). SB_Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF_Peterson, Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Caratini, Adames, Peterson); Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Serven). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 12; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Yelich. GIDP_Adames, Rodgers.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Toglia).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, W, 5-9 5 2 3 1 2 2 70 4.83 Boxberger, H, 25 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 2.86 Bush, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.86 Rogers, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 4.15 Williams, S, 10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.72

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Feltner, L, 2-7 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 7 92 5.85 Lawrence, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 4.66 Bird 2 1 0 0 0 4 25 4.24 Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.63

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-0, Lawrence 2-2. HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:15. A_32,627 (50,445).

