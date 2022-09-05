Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 7:42 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
6
9
6
1
11

Yelich lf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.258

READ MORE
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 1 11
Yelich lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Adames ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Tellez 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .231
Renfroe dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .249
McCutchen rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .245
Peterson 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .263
Caratini c 3 1 2 3 1 0 .207
Mitchell cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 5 4 4 6
McMahon 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .244
Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .268
Cron dh 4 2 1 1 0 0 .269
Blackmon rf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .269
Toglia 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Bouchard lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Hampson cf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .218
Serven c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215
a-Díaz ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Trejo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .213
b-Joe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242
1-Grichuk pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Milwaukee 000 204 000_6 9 1
Colorado 300 000 010_4 5 0

a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th. b-walked for Trejo in the 9th.

1-ran for Joe in the 9th.

E_Wong (13). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR_Caratini (9), off Lawrence; Cron (26), off Rogers. RBIs_McCutchen (59), Peterson 2 (32), Caratini 3 (29), Blackmon 2 (74), Hampson (14), Cron (89). SB_Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF_Peterson, Hampson.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Caratini, Adames, Peterson); Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Serven). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 12; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Yelich. GIDP_Adames, Rodgers.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Toglia).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, W, 5-9 5 2 3 1 2 2 70 4.83
Boxberger, H, 25 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 2.86
Bush, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.86
Rogers, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 4.15
Williams, S, 10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.72
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feltner, L, 2-7 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 7 92 5.85
Lawrence, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 4.66
Bird 2 1 0 0 0 4 25 4.24
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.63

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-0, Lawrence 2-2. HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:15. A_32,627 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|12 Georgia Digital Government Summit
9|12 Defense Tech Week 2022
9|12 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories