Sports News

Milwaukee Bucks re-sign reserve forward Jordan Nwora

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 1:30 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that “Jordan’s going to be with us” and that the team was working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent. The signing was made official Monday.

Nwora, 24, played 62 games last season and made 13 starts. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1 assist and 19.1 minutes. He shot 40.3% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Bucks selected Nwora out of Louisville with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has made 15 starts and played 92 games in his two seasons.

Sports News

Top Stories