Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
0
5
0
1
10
Melendez lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.219
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|3
|4
|5
|
|Arraez 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|1-B.Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Urshela 3b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Gordon lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Cave rf-lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|300
|000
|10x_4
|8
|0
1-ran for Garlick in the 7th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (27), Sánchez (22), Correa (20). RBIs_Sánchez 2 (52), Urshela (55). SF_Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr.); Minnesota 5 (León 3, Gordon, Sánchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Minnesota 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Miranda, Cave. GIDP_Miranda.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Massey, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 4-9
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|81
|4.10
|Cuas
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.41
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.99
|Hernández
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|36
|7.88
|Weaver
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-4
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|91
|2.91
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.57
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.11
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0. HBP_Cuas (Urshela). PB_León (3).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:43. A_14,927 (38,544).
