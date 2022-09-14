Trending:
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
0
5
0
1
10

Melendez lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.219

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 1 10
Melendez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Pasquantino 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .267
O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Massey 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .263
Waters rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 8 3 4 5
Arraez 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .320
Garlick rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238
1-B.Hamilton pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Correa ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282
Miranda 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Urshela 3b 1 1 0 1 1 0 .271
Gordon lf-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Sánchez dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .214
Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .245
Cave rf-lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .196
León c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Kansas City 000 000 000_0 5 0
Minnesota 300 000 10x_4 8 0

1-ran for Garlick in the 7th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (27), Sánchez (22), Correa (20). RBIs_Sánchez 2 (52), Urshela (55). SF_Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr.); Minnesota 5 (León 3, Gordon, Sánchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Miranda, Cave. GIDP_Miranda.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 4-9 4 5 3 3 3 1 81 4.10
Cuas 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.41
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.99
Hernández 2 2 1 1 0 1 36 7.88
Weaver 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 8-4 7 3 0 0 1 8 91 2.91
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.57
López 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.11

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0. HBP_Cuas (Urshela). PB_León (3).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:43. A_14,927 (38,544).

Top Stories