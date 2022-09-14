Trending:
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

Kansas City

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 30 4 8 3
Melendez lf 4 0 1 0 Arraez 2b 1 1 1 0
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Garlick rf 3 0 1 0
Perez c 4 0 1 0 B.Hamilton pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Pasquantino 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Miranda 1b 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 1 1 0 1
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 Gordon lf-2b 4 1 1 0
Massey 2b 3 0 2 0 Sánchez dh 4 0 1 2
Waters rf 3 0 0 0 Celestino cf 3 0 1 0
Cave rf-lf 4 0 1 0
León c 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 0
Minnesota 300 000 10x 4

DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (27), Sánchez (22), Correa (20). SF_Urshela (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Greinke L,4-9 4 5 3 3 3 1
Cuas 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hernández 2 2 1 1 0 1
Weaver 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Gray W,8-4 7 3 0 0 1 8
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 1
López 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cuas (Urshela).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:43. A_14,927 (38,544).

