Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:39 pm
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 2 3 4 13
Melendez lf 1 1 0 0 3 1 .218
Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .249
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Rivero c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .257
Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .188
Eaton 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Isbel rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Waters cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .237
a-Dozier ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .235
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 11 6 3 9
Arraez dh 4 2 3 0 0 0 .319
Correa ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .280
Garlick rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236
B.Hamilton lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miranda 1b 2 1 2 2 2 0 .279
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Urshela 3b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .272
Cave lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .193
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Celestino cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Kansas City 000 000 003_3 2 0
Minnesota 002 031 00x_6 11 0

a-walked for Lopez in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Witt Jr. (26), Arraez (29), Correa (19). HR_Correa (20), off Bubic; Miranda (15), off Bubic; Urshela (12), off Misiewicz. RBIs_Witt Jr. (72), Rivero (1), Pasquantino (16), Correa 3 (57), Miranda 2 (63), Urshela (54). CS_Melendez (2). SF_Pasquantino.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Minnesota 3 (Gordon 2, Sánchez). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Lopez, Pratto; Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic, L, 2-12 5 10 5 5 1 6 83 5.55
Misiewicz 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 8.10
Keller 2 0 0 0 2 2 31 5.16
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryan, W, 11-8 7 0 0 0 2 9 106 3.83
Moran 2 2 3 3 2 4 40 2.59

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:43. A_19,005 (38,544).

