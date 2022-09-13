Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
27
3
2
3
4
13
Melendez lf
1
1
0
0
3
1
.218
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|2
|3
|4
|13
|
|Melendez lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.218
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.188
|Eaton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Isbel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Waters cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Dozier ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|3
|9
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|B.Hamilton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miranda 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.279
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Cave lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.193
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|003_3
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|031
|00x_6
|11
|0
a-walked for Lopez in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Witt Jr. (26), Arraez (29), Correa (19). HR_Correa (20), off Bubic; Miranda (15), off Bubic; Urshela (12), off Misiewicz. RBIs_Witt Jr. (72), Rivero (1), Pasquantino (16), Correa 3 (57), Miranda 2 (63), Urshela (54). CS_Melendez (2). SF_Pasquantino.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Minnesota 3 (Gordon 2, Sánchez). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Sánchez.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Lopez, Pratto; Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 2-12
|5
|
|10
|5
|5
|1
|6
|83
|5.55
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|8.10
|Keller
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|5.16
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 11-8
|7
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|106
|3.83
|Moran
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|40
|2.59
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:43. A_19,005 (38,544).
