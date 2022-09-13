Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

Kansas City
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|2
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|
|Melendez lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Hamilton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Miranda 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Isbel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Waters cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|002
|031
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Witt Jr. (26), Arraez (29), Correa (19). HR_Correa (20), Miranda (15), Urshela (12). SF_Pasquantino (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic L,2-12
|5
|
|10
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Keller
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan W,11-8
|7
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Moran
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:43. A_19,005 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.