Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:39 pm
Kansas City

Minnesota

Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 3 2 3 Totals 32 6 11 6
Melendez lf 1 1 0 0 Arraez dh 4 2 3 0
Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 4 1 2 3
Perez c 3 0 0 0 Garlick rf 3 0 0 0
Rivero c 1 0 1 1 B.Hamilton lf 1 0 0 0
Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 1 Miranda 1b 2 1 2 2
Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0
Eaton 3b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 3 1
Isbel rf 3 0 0 0 Cave lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Waters cf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Celestino cf 3 1 1 0
Dozier ph 0 1 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 003 3
Minnesota 002 031 00x 6

DP_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Witt Jr. (26), Arraez (29), Correa (19). HR_Correa (20), Miranda (15), Urshela (12). SF_Pasquantino (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic L,2-12 5 10 5 5 1 6
Misiewicz 1 1 1 1 0 1
Keller 2 0 0 0 2 2
Minnesota
Ryan W,11-8 7 0 0 0 2 9
Moran 2 2 3 3 2 4

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:43. A_19,005 (38,544).

Top Stories