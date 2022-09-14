Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals meet in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (57-84, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-70, third in the AL Central) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -201, Royals +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota is 70-70 overall and 41-32 in home games. The Twins have hit 162 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Kansas City has a 23-43 record in road games and a 57-84 record overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 46 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 16-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Royals. Michael A. Taylor is 9-for-26 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Royals: 4-5, .214 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

