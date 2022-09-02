Minnesota United takes on Dallas in conference play

FC Dallas (11-8-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (13-10-5, third in the Western Conference) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -110, FC Dallas +255, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts Dallas in conference play.

United is 10-6-4 in conference games. United ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up 40 goals.

Dallas is 9-6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference allowing 33 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. United won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Reynoso has scored 10 goals and added four assists for United. Luis Amarilla has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored 15 goals with four assists for Dallas. Alan Velasco has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Nabi Kibunguchy (injured), Callum Montgomery (injured), Eric Dick (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Kemar Lawrence (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured).

Dallas: Brandon Servania (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

