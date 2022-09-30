Minnesota United takes road losing streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

Minnesota United FC (13-12-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-13-9, 14th in the Western Conference) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +126, Minnesota United FC +171, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United visits the San Jose Earthquakes trying to end a three-game road skid.

The Earthquakes are 6-10-8 against Western Conference opponents. Jeremy Ebobisse leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 16. The Earthquakes have scored 44 goals.

United is 10-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. United is sixth in the Western Conference with 45 goals led by Luis Amarilla with nine.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. United won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebobisse has 16 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Amarilla has scored nine goals with four assists for United. Franco Fragapane has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Ousseni Bouda (injured), William Jacob Richmond (injured), Emi Ochoa (injured), Jamiro Monteiro (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured).

United: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (injured), Callum Montgomery (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

