On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLB Calendar

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 4:59 pm
2 min read
      

Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.

Oct. 7-9 — Wild Card Series.

Oct. 11-17 — Division Series.

Oct. 18-26 — League Championship Series

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with...

READ MORE

Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.

Oct. 7-9 — Wild Card Series.

Oct. 11-17 — Division Series.

Oct. 18-26 — League Championship Series

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Oct. 28-Nov. 5 — World Series.

November TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.

Nov. 8-10 — General managers meetings, Las Vegas.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

November TBA — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 15th day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 4 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Players Committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 5-7 — Winter meetings, San Diego,

        Read more: Sports News

Dec. 7 — Winter meeting draft, San Diego.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2023

Jan. 13 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 30-Feb. 17 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. 13 — Mandatory reporting date for pitchers and catchers participating in World Baseball Classic.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Feb. 15 — Voluntary reporting date for other pitchers and catchers, and injured players.

Feb. 16 — Mandatory reporting date for other players participating in World Baseball Classic.

Feb. 20— Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 24 — Exhibition games start.

Feb. 25 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 1-10 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 30 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-29 — San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.

June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July TBA — Amateur draft.

July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 —Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

December TBA — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories